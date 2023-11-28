The redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma sports a new look, new tech, new powertrains, and a new starting price that’s $3,750 more than the outgoing 2023 Tacoma, Toyota disclosed Tuesday. The top Limited trim climbs to $53,595, and that’s not for the hybrid. Hybrid powertrain specs and pricing will be released in early 2024.

The base 2024 Tacoma SR costs $32,995 (all prices listed include a $1,495 destination fee) for the regular two-door cab that Toyota calls XtraCab (formerly Access Cab) with a 6-foot bed. Upgrading to the crew cab and 5-foot bed costs $2,200 more. It rides on 17-inch steel wheels and is powered by a 2.4-liter turbo-4 used throughout the Tacoma lineup, detuned here to 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. The regular cab models can tow up to 6,500 pounds, whereas crew cab models top out at 6,400 pounds.

A massive front air dam helps it attain 26 mpg highway, 23 combined, based on Toyota estimates. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive adds $3,200 to the base SR, bringing the SR regular cab 4WD to a price of $36,195.

There are even more permutations to the base Tacoma, however. If shoppers want to swap out the standard 8-speed automatic for a 6-speed manual at no extra cost, it can be done on the SR crew cab with four-wheel drive for $38,395. The TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport grades can also be had with the no-cost manual.

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR

The $3,750 price increase factors in a lot more standard features and a much better driving experience in the 2024 Tacoma. Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, road sign recognition, and an emergency stop function that will stop the truck if the driver is unresponsive to alerts and warnings. Options include blind-spot monitors and a surround-view camera system.

Standard comfort and convenience features include power windows and locks, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless start, and USB-C ports.

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 pricing

The 2024 Tacoma SR5 starts at $37,695 for the regular cab and rear-wheel drive, but Toyota doesn’t seem to want you in that model. That’s because the crew cab version with the short bed costs just $1,000 more, while the SR5 crew cab can also be had with the long bed for $1,500 more. Four-wheel drive remains a $3,200 upcharge on any SR5 configuration.

The SR5’s version of the 2.4-liter turbo-4 makes 278 hp and 317 lb-ft. It adds LED fog lights, alloy wheels, keyless start, blind-spot monitors, more cleats and tie downs in the bed, and a standard tow hitch.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner pricing

The return of the PreRunner to the Tacoma lineup brings a value-oriented off-road grade. It only comes with rear-wheel drive and the regular cab with the long 6-foot bed for $39,595. It adds a locking rear differential, a suspension lift, and 17-inch wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tires.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD and Limited pricing

The off-road options increase from there. The TRD Sport costs $40,895 for the crew cab and short bed, while the long bed can be added for $500 more. Adding four-wheel drive on short beds here adds only $2,400, but that’s with the manual. TRD Sport crew cabs with four-wheel drive and the automatic cost $44,095, which is the same $3,200 upcharge elsewhere in the lineup.

2024 Tacoma Off-Road models only come with four-wheel drive but Toyota offers enough configurations to spin heads here too: The crew cab short bed with the manual is the same $43,295 as the TRD Sport; the Tacoma TRD Off-Road automatic is $300 more than the Sport automatic to $44,395; adding the long bed to that model is $500 more.

The 2024 Tacoma Limited crew cab short bed with four-wheel drive tops the lineup at $53,595.

