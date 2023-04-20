Volvo used this week’s 2023 Shanghai auto show to unveil the range-topping Excellence version of its new EX90 electric mid-size SUV.

It stands out with its two-tone paint and 22-inch wheels, but the real upgrades are located in the cabin.

The Excellence grade is aimed at well-heeled Chinese buyers with personal drivers. The second- and third-row seats are swapped out for a pair of individual seats and a center console like previous XC90 Excellence. This results in generous legroom for those sitting in back.

Those in the rear also have access to a refrigerator, seat heating and massage functions, a fragrance dispenser, and an Orrefors crystal controller. In keeping with Volvo’s sustainability focus, the trim eschews the typical luxury leathers in favor of wool or a leather-like material made from recycled materials including recycled PET bottles.

2024 Volvo EX90 Excellence 2024 Volvo EX90 Excellence 2024 Volvo EX90 Excellence

The Excellence grade also brings a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos that Volvo said was specifically tuned for the four-seat configuration.

The EX90 made its debut last fall and is due to start U.S. deliveries in early 2024 as a 2024 model. It will arrive with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 496 hp, and a 111-kwh battery that should deliver approximately 300 miles of range on the EPA cycle. High-speed charging will allow the battery to be topped up from 10-80% in about 30 minutes, according to Volvo.

The automaker hasn’t confirmed whether the EX90 Excellence will be available here.

The EX90 is a twin under the skin with the Polestar 3. For the U.S. market, both SUVs will be sourced from Volvo’s plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

