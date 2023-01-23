Alpine has ambitious plans to grow its annual sales to more than 150,000 units by the end of the decade, up from just 3,546 in 2022. To achieve that goal, it is looking to enter the U.S., CEO Laurent Rossi said during a media call last week, Automotive News (subscription required) reported.

Alpine’s sole model at present is a mid-engine sports car called the A110. However, the French performance marque is headed down the EV route and is committed to launching a compact crossover and a hot hatch by the middle of the decade, followed in 2026 or 2027 by a redesigned A110—all based on EV platforms.

It will then add two SUVs in the same segments as Porsche’s Macan and Cayenne. These larger SUVs are due in 2027 and 2028, and the U.S. will be “the main destination” for them, Rossi reportedly said during the call.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Alpine’s Renault parent, also said last November that the two larger SUV models would be suited for U.S. tastes. He also pointed at the time to Alpine’s participation in F1 as vital to the brand gaining exposure in the U.S., where the sport is growing in popularity.

During last week’s call, Rossi reportedly also said Alpine may require an outside partner for the larger SUVs and that Geely would be the “most natural” fit. Alpine already has close ties with Geely. The redesigned A110 is being developed on a platform from Geely brand Lotus, and Renault and Geely are also already working together on joint vehicles for Asia, as well as hybrid powertrains.

Like it is for the A110, Lotus could be the go-to brand for platforms for the two larger SUVs. Lotus last year launched the Cayenne-rivaling Eletre SUV, and is currently working on a Macan-sized Type 134 model. The British firm, which has developed its own performance-oriented EV platforms, has said it is open to licensing the technology to other firms.

