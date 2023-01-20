Mazda is preparing to launch a flagship SUV at the end of this month in the form of the 2024 CX-90.

Recently, celebrity mechanic Ant Anstead and actor and martial arts expert Hiroyuki Sanada were invited to check out the SUV and learn about many of the motivations behind its design, which Mazda has highlighted in a teaser video released on Thursday.

The video provides a number of revealing looks at the CX-90 which is shown in Artisan Red—a new color that Mazda is reserving for vehicles in the automaker’s Large Product Group. The group also includes a CX-60 compact crossover sold overseas, and is expected to eventually include a CX-70 crossover that will come to the U.S.

Vehicles in the Large Product Group are all based on Mazda’s newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform with longitudinal engine mounting. They also feature Mazda’s new inline-6 engines. The CX-90 has been confirmed with a turbocharged 3.3-liter version of the inline-6 rated at 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, which is more power than any previous production Mazda. The CX-90 will also offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though Mazda has yet to detail the system.

The video also confirms the addition of Mazda’s Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) system for the CX-90. Introduced on the 2022 MX-5 Miata, KPC is an electronic feature designed to improve stability during cornering. Similar to brake-based torque vectoring systems, KPC intelligently applies brake force to limit body roll through corners as well as improve grip.

The CX-90 is expected to start sales in the spring. It is confirmed to be bigger than any previous Mazda, including the CX-9 that measures 199.4 inches in length. It isn’t clear whether the CX-90 will replace the CX-9 or serve as a premium alternative, though. Both SUVs may remain in the lineup, just as Mazda sells the newer CX-50 alongside the older CX-5.

Related Articles