Customer deliveries of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar only started two years ago but one owner has already decided to sell.

First noted by Piston Heads, the car up for sale is a right-hand-drive example offered via exotic car dealership The Octane Collection in Rudgwick, U.K.

According to the listing, it still has its delivery miles, meaning whoever bought it never actually got around to driving it, which isn’t a rare occurrence with limited-edition cars often purchased purely as investments. The odometer allegedly reads just 37 miles.

The car is finished in a dark shade known as Xenon Gray, and accented with Speed Red elements. The same theme carries into the cabin which includes a pair of headphones to enable the driver and a passenger to have a conversation without having to shout over the engine.

Aston Martin Valkyrie – Photo credit: The Octane Collection

That engine is a Cosworth 6.5-liter V-12 which works with a mild-hybrid system to deliver a combined output of 1,139 hp. While it doesn’t have an actual F1 engine like the rival Mercedes-Benz AMG One, the Valkyrie’s engine is still a work of art. And the sound at full tilt? Just like an F1 engine from the 1990s, thanks in part to its 12-into-1 exhaust design.

Aston Martin plans to build just 150 regular Valkyries, plus 85 Valkyrie Spider convertibles, and 40 track-only Valkyrie AMR Pros. The automaker will also develop a Valkyrie LMH race car to enter the premier Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship in 2025.

With such limited numbers, finding a Valkyrie on the used market will likely remain a rare occurrence. This means the undisclosed price for this particular Valkyrie will likely be higher than the original sticker of close to 2.5 million British pounds (approximately $3 million).

