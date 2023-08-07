Hyundai and Kia will be recalling nearly 100,000 new vehicles for an oil pump in the stop/start system that can overheat and increase the risk of an engine fire, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The automakers advice customers to park outside and away from other structures and vehicles until the recalled vehicle is repaired, but say it’s OK to keep driving them.

The vehicles in question may have damaged capacitors in the circuit board of the electric oil pump controller. That controller is used to idle and restart the engine during a long stop. Heat damage can affect the circuit board, connectors, and wiring harness, and can lead to damage in multiple electric circuits.

Owners may notice smoke coming from under the vehicle, a burning or melting odor, and a warning malfunction light in the instrument cluster. Kia added that the vehicles’ stop/start system could become inoperable, the vehicle may go into “limp home” mode, and drivers may not be able to turn off the engine. Hyundai identified four “thermal incidents” attributed to the problem.

Though the two brands operate under parent company Hyundai Motor Group headquartered in South Korea, they operate separate dealerships and business entities in North America. The list of affected vehicles from the sister brands are:

Hyundai (52,008 vehicles recalled)

2023-2024 Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV

2023 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan

2023 Hyundai Kona small crossover

2023 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan

2023 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover

Hyundai owners can expect notification by mail by September 25, and Hyundai dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump assembly, if necessary, at no cost to owners. Reimbursement will be provided where applicable. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit Hyundai’s recall site

Kia (39,765 vehicles recalled)

2023-2024 Kia Seltos small crossover

2023 Kia Soul hatchback

2023 Kia Sportage compact crossover

Kia owners can expect notification by mail by September 21, and Kia dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump assembly, if necessary, at no cost to owners. Reimbursement will be provided where applicable. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia’s recall site.

