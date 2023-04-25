California’s Lucid Motors today revealed a couple of first photos of its upcoming Gravity electric SUV undergoing testing—in camouflaged form—on U.S. public roads.

The Gravity is due for a production start in 2024, with an official debut, specification details, and an opening of the reservation queue all expected soon this spring. In the Gravity, the company promises “a previously unheard-of combination of spaciousness, performance, and driving range,” enabled by Lucid’s combination of design and propulsion tech.

First photos of the model in development revealed Tuesday don’t tell all that much beyond what Lucid revealed, in a limited way, last November—although they confirm that Lucid plans to keep the front end very low with the vehicle itself quite tall, harmonized with an emphasis on aerodynamics. The thin, wide front-end treatment looks much like that of the Air, there’s more of a lift to the Gravity’s hood and hoodline, leading into a higher beltline that, as we see from the rear photo also included, wraps all the way around the vehicle—with perhaps a little more round and less chisel than in the Project Gravity prototype form it showed a few years ago.

Lucid Gravity testing Lucid Project Gravity – from video clip during Air debut

That approach appears to have kept a tall, upright greenhouse that may help give this vehicle a workable third row despite the smooth, aero-sculpted corners and the softened arc of the roofline.

As Lucid confirmed last fall, the Gravity will introduce new-generation, high-resolution Glass Cockpit displays, as well as the next generation of the brand’s software-based user interface.

Expect versions of the Gravity to have versions offering dual-motor propulsion, as well as tri-motor propulsion, with two motors in back. There might also be single-motor rear-drive versions. Lucid says the Gravity will be offered in two- or three-row configurations, with seating for five, six, or seven.

Teaser for Lucid Gravity due in 2024 Teaser for Lucid Gravity due in 2024 Teaser for Lucid Gravity due in 2024 Teaser for Lucid Gravity due in 2024

“The Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, and as our technology continues to evolve and lead the market, we are in a place where the Gravity is positioned to change the world of SUVs,” said CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, in today’s release. Based on previous declarations from Lucid, the Gravity may be the electric SUV range king, with EPA ratings that might only be bested by the 516-mile Air Grand Touring.

Although several unlikely rivals, including the Ram 1500 REV electric pickup, might hit 500 miles of range, it’s likely that Lucid will retain its advantage in road-trip fast-charging miles recovered—something close to its 300 miles in 20 minutes—thanks to its emphasis on efficiency and proprietary propulsion suite.

Lucid has confirmed that the Gravity will be built alongside the Air at its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

