Nissan bids farewell to the Rogue Sport small crossover at the end of this year, according to a report from Automotive News. It will join the Nissan Maxima large sedan among Nissans dropped for the 2023 model year.

Launched in 2017, the Rogue Sport never really stepped out of the shadows of Nissan’s bestseller, the Rogue compact crossover. Smaller, lower, and in no way sportier, the Rogue Sport employed a 141-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive came standard, while all-wheel drive could be had for about $1,500. With a starting price of about $25,000, the 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport offered a reasonable value with good standard safety features.

Production of the Japanese import ends this December as Nissan pivots to higher volume crossover SUVs. The underwhelming Rogue Sport gives way to the edgier and more budget-friendly Nissan Kicks, which is produced in Mexico. Nissan is expected to redesign the Kicks for 2024, making it larger and adding all-wheel drive.

Many automakers have followed a similar path in retiring the first generation of their smallest crossover for a vehicle better suited for American shoppers: Mazda replaced the cramped but sporty CX-3 with the larger CX-30; Toyota is in the process of replacing the funky CH-R with the Corolla Cross; and Honda supersized its redesigned 2023 HR-V to nearly CR-V proportions.

While the trailblazing Nissan Maxima may return as an electric sedan, expect the chapter to close on the Rogue Sport after just one generation. Sales will continue into early 2023, and Nissan says it will supply parts of the vehicle until 2033.

