Volkswagen has provided the first details on its upcoming redesigned Tiguan, prototypes for which are now in final testing.

The vehicle is based on an updated version of the current Tiguan’s MQB modular platform and, depending on the market, will offer gas, diesel, and hybrid powertrain options. VW is also known to be working on an electric compact crossover that may be badged an ID.Tiguan. Prototypes for this model are also out testing.

The new Tiguan represents the third generation of the nameplate and will grow in length by about 1.2 inches compared to the current model. Most of the extra length will benefit the cargo area, which for the new generation grows 1.2 cubic feet to a total of 22.9 (when measured to the height of the rear seat backrests).

VW will also load the new Tiguan with premium tech features. These will include, either as standard or available, items like high-definition matrix LED headlights, a 15-inch infotainment screen, a rotary drive mode selector with its own mini screen, a noise-canceling package, and heated and ventilated massage seats up front.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan prototype

One feature confirmed by VW as an available item will be adaptive suspension with dual-valve shocks controlled by the same vehicle dynamics management system that features in the Golf GTI. In addition to controlling the new shocks, the system also controls the vehicle’s electronic differential locks and brakes to improve handling at the limit.

The redesigned Tiguan is set for a debut this fall and is confirmed by VW to start sales in Europe in 2024. It isn’t clear if the new compact crossover will reach the U.S., though. The current Tiguan is available here as standard in long-wheelbase form. The long-wheelbase Tiguan is marketed as a Tiguan Allspace in other markets and this body style may not get a repeat.

Wards Auto reported on Thursday that the long-wheelbase Tiguan will be replaced by a redesigned version of the Chinese-market Tayron compact crossover. According to the report, the redesigned Tayron will be offered with both regular and coupe-like body styles, and be marketed in the U.S. as the new Tiguan.

The redesigned Tayron/Tiguan for North America will reportedly be sourced from VW’s plant in Puebla, Mexico. The Chinese market will be supplied by a plant in China, while for other markets VW is tipped to build the crossover at its plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Related Articles