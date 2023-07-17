(Our Auto Expert) — Lucid Motors has unleashed the Air, an electrifying luxury sedan that redefines automotive excellence. This groundbreaking vehicle sends shockwaves through the industry with record-breaking range, breathtaking acceleration, and futuristic design.

Among the burgeoning landscape of electric vehicle startups, the 2023 Lucid Air stands out as a true game-changer. It defies expectations with an in-house-designed battery and compact motors that deliver unrivaled range and exhilarating performance. Witness the Grand Touring Performance model rocketing from 0 to 60 mph in a mind-blowing 2.6 seconds while offering an astounding estimated driving range of 516 miles, certified by the EPA.

Hold your breath as the new Sapphire model takes the stage, claiming a jaw-dropping sub-2.0 second 0-60 mph time. The Air’s sleek and stylish exterior pairs seamlessly with its spacious and futuristic cabin, creating an irresistible combination. Lucid’s Silicon Valley roots shine through as most controls are accessed through a series of strategically placed display screens. While the software interface is a work in progress, the Air’s overall performance, range, and sheer snazziness position it as a formidable competitor against luxury EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-Benz EQS. Notably, Lucid’s Chief Engineer, Peter Rawling, played a crucial role in shaping Tesla’s success before joining Lucid, further amplifying the Air’s electric allure.

Get ready to embrace the future of driving, as the Air lineup offers an array of powertrain configurations. From the entry-level Air Pure, producing a formidable 480 horsepower with a single rear motor, to the Touring model’s impressive 620 horsepower and the awe-inspiring Grand Touring’s staggering 1050 horsepower, these sedans redefine what it means to be powerful.

Lucid Air reigns supreme as the electric vehicle with the longest range on the market. Grand Touring models equipped with a 112.0-kWh battery pack and DC fast-charging capability offer an unrivaled driving range of up to 516 miles. The Pure and Touring trims feature a slightly smaller 92-kWh version, boasting estimated ranges of 410 and 425 miles, respectively. The Grand Touring is the longest-range EV ever tested, with an astounding 410 miles recorded on a 75-mph fuel-economy route. Rapid charging can replenish 300 miles of range in just 21 minutes, with new owners enjoying three years of complimentary fast charging at Electrify America stations.

Melt into the Air’s opulent interior, where luxury meets cutting-edge technology. Immerse yourself in premium materials, sophisticated infotainment, and unmatched comfort. The spacious cabin boasts a large back seat, comfortably accommodating up to three adults. Opt for the Executive Rear Seating option for the ultimate relaxation, complete with a recline function. The Air’s glass roof enhances the open and airy ambiance, while its thoughtfully designed center console offers ample storage space. With ten cubic feet of space, the Frunk adds practicality and convenience to the Air’s exceptional package.

Lucid is responsible for a new level of connectivity with the Air’s advanced infotainment system. A seamless integration of upper and lower touchscreens allows for effortless control. Lucid’s voice-recognition software responds to natural speech patterns while the system learns and adapts to user preferences. Physical controls on the steering wheel provide quick access to essential functions, ensuring an intuitive driving experience.

Lucid Air has shattered the boundaries of what a luxury electric sedan can achieve. With its record-breaking range, astonishing acceleration, and futuristic design, the Air is leading the charge toward a new era of automotive excellence, starting at $89,050 for the base Pure and going up to $250,850 for the over-the-top Sapphire edition. But forget the price for a moment. If every car company could make cars like this, Range anxiety, charging issues, and boredom would be outdated.

Lucid Air sets a new standard for sustainability with its eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems. Now you just need to find the money.