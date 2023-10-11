(Our Auto Expert) — The 2024 Lexus TX marks the dawn of a new era in three-row luxury vehicles for Lexus. It’s not just a car; it’s an experience. With a starting MSRP of $55,050, including DPH, this vehicle is set to captivate discerning buyers looking for the perfect blend of opulence and utility, which is most American shoppers’ dream.

The Global Architecture-K (GA-K) Platform

The foundation of the 2024 TX is the Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform, known for its optimal weight distribution, noise reduction, and agile driving performance. After all, no driver wants to feel like they are maneuvering a tank on daily school or work commutes. Lexus has embraced the Lexus Driving Signature (LDS) philosophy, ensuring that every drive is comfortable and engaging. It’s all about strengthening the TX’s body rigidity while keeping weight increase to a minimum. Lexus has to keep it light for good gas mileage.

Powertrain Diversity

Luxury car enthusiasts, brace yourselves for choice. The 2024 TX comes in five grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury, F SPORT Performance Premium, and F SPORT Performance Luxury. But what truly sets it apart is its three powertrain options. You can opt for the 2.4L turbocharged inline-4, the 2.4L turbocharged hybrid, or the 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid. Remarkably, all three powertrains can tow up to 5,000 pounds, ensuring versatility for every driver’s needs. Even if you don’t tow on a regular basis it is nice to know you can tow if you need to.

Suspension and Drive Modes

The 2024 Lexus TX features a MacPherson strut-type suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). With the Drive Mode Select, drivers can switch between Normal, ECO, Sport, and Custom modes to tailor their driving experience. For me, it is hard to take it out of Sport, but that is just how I drive. Additionally, the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive technology comes standard on the TX 500h and TX 550h+, enhancing performance and traction.

Practical Elegance and Design

Beyond raw power and performance, the 2024 TX also focuses on practicality and elegance. The exterior design prioritizes aerodynamic performance and stability. When I initially saw the TX revealed to the world, I was not a big fan of the design, but it is modern and sleek which customers will appreciate. The interior offers various configurations for second-row seating. There’s ample storage and up to 97 cubic feet of cargo space with seats folded down, making this luxury SUV as practical as it is elegant. It is like high fashion shoes, if they are uncomfortable to wear, they only come out for short periods. This SUV is comfortable all the time but also elegant.

Technology and Convenience

Inside the 2024 TX, you’ll find an impressive array of technology and convenience features. A standard 14-inch touchscreen is the center of attention, flanked by seven USB ports. Cloud Navigation, Intelligent Assistant, Digital Key, and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility are a must for modern tech-savvy drivers. And for those who appreciate premium sound, the Mark Levinson Surround Sound system is available.

Safety at Its Best

Lexus has always been a pioneer in safety, and the 2024 TX is no exception. The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 is standard on all models, offering features like Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist, and the Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS). Additional safety options include Traffic Jam Assist, Digital Latch with Safe Exit Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist. All of these systems make life a little safer.

Production and Pricing

One more remarkable fact – the 2024 TX will be exclusively assembled by Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, ensuring top-notch quality. The TX 350 and 500h models are on sale now, with the TX 550h+ expected to hit the market in early 2024. Pricing ranges from $55,050 to $72,650, depending on the chosen model and trim.

In a world where luxury meets practicality, the 2024 Lexus TX stands as a beacon of innovation and sophistication. My prediction is that the TX will become the Lexus Flagship outselling the RX in time. It’s a three-row SUV with zero compromises, setting the bar high for its competitors. As we venture into this new era of luxury transportation, the 2024 TX takes its place at the forefront, inviting us all to experience the extraordinary. But don’t take my word for it. Drive it and tell me what you think.