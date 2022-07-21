The Quad Cities Jazz Festival, LTD/Polyrhythms, is a grass roots non-profit organization dedicated to community and cultural arts advocacy. Every community is greatly enhanced by the opportunity to share and participate in the arts.

“Our grandparents and parents contributed greatly, both physically and creatively, to the building and the success of the Quad Cities, and the BBJ&H Festival continues to sow the seeds of our unique culture for generations to come.

Our dedication continues to create and grow an exciting and sustainable event that audiences, locally and regionally can relate to. We are building and growing a festival reflective of, and befitting the cultural diversity that builds and sustains the Quad-City area.

Community development is a conscious effort to improve the lives, understanding, and peace of mind of all of our friends and neighbors.



Celebrate with us our rich cultural heritage!

For more event information visit Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival | Facebook

Festival Headliners

Wait there’s more!