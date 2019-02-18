Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Capitol Connection Blog
Rezin mulls 2020 run against Underwood
Progressive income tax ballot question advances in House
Senator charges to reveal “what cannabis companies are viable”
Pritzker to attend memorial for synagogue victims
Pritzker spars with Republicans over progressive tax
More Capitol Connection Blog Headlines
Democrats promote Pritzker’s progressive income tax plan
GOP lawmakers promote downstate divorce from Chicago
Democrats divided over legal marijuana effort
House Republicans dig in against Pritzker’s progressive income tax plan
Bag tax plan would shield Chicago from paying into state budget
Mayors push for pension reform
Demmer, Hastings debate progressive income tax rates, firearm background checks
Democrats unveil ‘Clean Energy Jobs Act’ in statehouse
Pot, pensions and plastic bags: how Pritzker plans to balance state budget
WATCH: Wheeler on GOP’s plan to fix income inequality