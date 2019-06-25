Community Spotlight: Eastland School Superintendent Retires

More than a place to learn, the Eastland School District serves as a centerpiece in the city of Lanark.

That’s how the superintendent describes the role of the high school on the east side of town.

This will be Dr. Mark Hansen’s last week leading the school as he retires.

Superintendent Hansen told Local 4 News after 14 years it will be the way the school unites the community he will miss the most.

“This heart of the community, which is really apparent when you go to a sporting event or you go to a banquet or even a Lion’s Club meeting.” Superintendent Dr. Mark Hansen said, “I’m going to miss that interest everyone takes in the district. “

The consolidated district serves 675 students from Lanark and surrounding communities.