Community Spotlight: Friends of the Lanark Public Library

Keeping a love of reading alive is the mission of the Lanark Public Library.

To help make sure resources are available to help with that effort is where the Friends of the Lanark Public Library step in.

Members, including retired teachers, volunteer to run a used bookstore and hosting other events.

They raise money to support the programs, purchase new equipment and subscriptions.

“Getting ready to really kick off the summer activities and so forth for kids that are in the reading program,” said Lanark Public Library Director Janie Dollinger. “The Friends help with the craft time and once and a while, they’re even part of the storytelling process.”

Many items in the library have been support in some way by the group.

Members of the Friends said as former teachers, they want to start that passion for reading at a young age and have ways to access those resources.