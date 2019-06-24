Community Spotlight: Lanark’s Transformers Team

Local 4 News heads to Lanark’s Old Settlers Days June 28 and in the week leading up we’re spotlighting the community spirit is the Carroll County town.

In a small town like Lanark, neighbors where many hats to keep their community thriving with a strong sense of involvement.

One group putting that into action is the Transformers Team.

The group formed in 2014 as neighbors were looking at ways to plan for Lanark’s future.

Part of their efforts includes finding ways to make the town more attractive with beautification and streetscaping projects.

It’s to help encourage the traffic going through and by Lanark to hit the breaks and spend some time.

“Giving people a reason to come to Lanark,” said Transformers Team member Denise Krysiak. “Whether it’s just a visit, make purchases, to have a good meal or if it’s to maybe stay and maybe start a new business here.”

The team said their end goal is making the town able to have all the essentials.

“The main purpose of transformers team is to try to turn Lanark into a self-sufficient town,” said Krysiak. “We have a lot of amenities that people need so they don’t drive out of town.”

They fund their efforts with the thrift shop Transformations.

They also host different events in the community to spotlight businesses and activities.

During Old Setters Days, Transformers Team sponsor the Kids Fun Court. That will be Saturday, June 29 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.