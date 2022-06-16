Cats tend to be most active at dusk and dawn, but sleep up to 16 hours a day. Kittens are known to sleep even longer.

The Muscatine City Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposed revisions to a City of Muscatine ordinance regarding “community cats” on Thursday in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.

A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the in-person meeting from 7-9 p.m. for those who want to view the proceedings or make a comment but do not feel comfortable in attending in person, a news release says. Details for joining that meeting are listed below.

During the past year discussions relating to allowing the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) of free-roaming cats have been held. The purpose of the TNR program is to limit the growth and/or reduce the population of feral/free-roaming cats in the community. Revisions to City Code are needed to allow an outside professional organization to conduct a TNR program. The proposed revisions would provide new code language to enable a TNR program including new definitions and Community Cat requirements.

The first reading of the proposed ordinance is tentatively scheduled for July 7. That date may change depending on the direction the council would prefer once comments from the public, staff, and council members are heard.

The second reading of an ordinance establishing a TIF District for the proposed Development Agreements with Kent Corporation (for redevelopment of the former McKee Button Factory) and Merge, LLC (for development of a mixed-use project) will be heard by the Council Thursday.

The council will also be asked to set two public hearings on July 7, the first for the proposed 67th Avenue Sidewalk Improvement Project and the second regarding an application for Community Development Block Grant Funds that will support the Mulberry Neighborhood Revitalization Pilot Project.

Thursday’s City Council meeting is open to the public. Citizens who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. Information on joining the session and how to make a comment during the meeting is listed below. The session will also be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2.

Information on the presentations and other agenda items can be found by clicking AGENDA to download the City Council agenda and/or attachments.

The best way for the public to participate virtually is to log on or dial in to the GoToMeeting session, mute your device, watch the session on YouTube or Cable Channel 2. At the appropriate time, you will be able to unmute your device to ask a question or make a comment. The public can also use the "chat" feature on the GoToMeeting virtual meeting to pose a question to the mayor, council, or staff member.

Those wishing to speak or to ask a question are asked to use the chat box to post a message that will be seen by the mayor who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn. Those using their phones must wait until the mayor asks for additional comments. The mayor will recognize you prior to you addressing the Council.

