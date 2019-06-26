2019 Firecracker Run

Be a part of the tradition! The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run, the area’s first, and only competitive 4th of July running event.

A full race day schedule includes a pancake breakfast, hospital bed races, costume contest, and more – plenty of fun for the entire family! Sign up early to get your race t-shirt and save with special rates!

SCHEDULE

Pancake Breakfast

7:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. – Thursday, July 4th, 2019





• Sponsored by the East Moline Fire Fighters Association

• Benefiting MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association)



• Location:

American Legion, Post 227, 829 16th Avenue, East Moline

(1/2 block from start/finish line) Adults $5, Children (12u) $3

NEW! RED DRESS DIVISION – 5K & 10K

Can You Run – Just For Fun – In A Red Dress?





• Awards for Fastest Male & Female in both 5K & 10K



• Awards for Fastest Team in both the 5K & 10K

– Must be coed.

– Must have at least 3 on team.

– Finish times from first 3 finishers from each team shall be averaged for team’s official time.

• Every participant in (individual or team) shall be eligible for open division awards.

• Enter the Red Dress Division during online registration.

• At packet pick-up, please check in at the “solutions” table for your special bib.

5K/10K Races – Course map (pdf file)

7:30 A.M. – Thursday, July 4th, 2019

• Start and finish lines are downtown East Moline (8th Street & 15th Avenue).

• Musical entertainment provided along the course.

• Electronic Tag-Timing by The End Result Company for precise and accurate results: www.TheEndResultCo.com

• 10K Course to have a split-time location at halfway

• Technical short sleeve tees to all participants-male and female sizes.

Size guaranteed if registered by June 15.

• On site printout of individual race results.

• Trophies to top (3) three places in each (5) five-year age division.

• Clydesdale (males, 210 lbs+) and Athena (females, 165 lbs+) divisions in both 5K and 10K. Not eligible for age group awards.

• The 5K is flat and fast, while the 10K is hilly and challenging.

• “Fastest East Moliner” awards for first male and female.

• Guns ‘N’ Hoses Challenge – see below

• Costume Contest – Awards for best patriotic costumes.

Kiddie Run

8:45 A.M. – Thursday, July 4th, 2019

• Kids ages 8 and under are encouraged to participate.

• All participants will receive a commemorative finishers ribbon.

• This is a fun run, not timed, clock will be displayed.

• Out-N-Back Course.

THE TBK Mile

9:15 A.M. – Thursday, July 4th, 2019

• Presented by TBK Bank.

• 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies to males and females in each age division: 8, 9, 10, 11, & 12.

• All participants will receive a commemorative finishers’ medal.

• Out-N-Back Course.

• This event is chip-timed, clock will be displayed as well.

2019 Awards Ceremony

9:30 A.M. – Thursday, July 4th, 2019

• Awards given in the following order 5K, 1 Mile, 10K. and Red Dress Division.

Aquent Hospital Bed Race

10:00 A.M. – Thursday, July 4th, 2019

• For an application – click here

• For more information call: (309) 751-9800 or e-mail the Race Director – click here