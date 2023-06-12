2023 Firecracker Run

Join the fun for the 41st Annual Genesis Firecracker Run.

Events start early and continue throughout the day on the 4th of July in Downtown East Moline

Pancake Breakfast

7:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. – Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

• Sponsored by the East Moline Fire Fighters Association

• Benefiting MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association)

• Location:

American Legion, Post 227, 829 16th Avenue, East Moline

(1/2 block from start/finish line) Adults $5, Children (12u) $3

5K/10K Races – Course map (pdf file)

7:30 A.M. – Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

• Start and finish lines are downtown East Moline (8th Street & 15th Avenue).

• Musical entertainment provided along the course.

• Electronic Tag-Timing by The End Result Company for precise and accurate results: www.TheEndResultCo.com

• 10K Course to have a split-time location at halfway

• Technical short sleeve tees to all participants-male and female sizes.

Size guaranteed if registered by June 15.

• On site printout of individual race results.

• Trophies to top (3) three places in each (5) five year age division.

• Clydesdale (males, 210 lbs+) and Athena (females, 165 lbs+) divisions in both 5K and 10K. Not eligible for age group awards.

• The 5K is flat and fast, while the 10K is hilly and challenging.

• “Fastest East Moliner” awards for first male and female.

• Guns ‘N’ Hoses Challenge – see below

• Costume Contest – Awards for best patriotic costumes.

Kiddie Run

8:45 A.M. – Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

• Kids ages 8 and under are encourage to participate.

• All participants will receive a commemorative finishers medal.

• This is a fun run, not timed, clock will be displayed.

• Out-N-Back Course.

IMEG Mile

9:15 A.M. – Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

• Presented by IMEG.

• 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies to males and females in each age division: 8, 9, 10, 11, & 12.

• All participants will receive a commemorative finishers medal.

• Out-N-Back Course.

• This event is chip-timed, clock will be displayed also.

Awards Ceremony

9:30 A.M. – Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

• Awards given in the following order 5K, 1 Mile, 10K. add Red Dress Division

Hospital Bed Race

10:00 A.M. – Tuesday, July 4th, 2023

• For an application – https://raceroster.com/events/2023/65220/genesis-firecracker-run

•For more information call: (309) 751-9800 or e-mail the Race Director