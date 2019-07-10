2019 Bix Festival – Aug. 1-3

This year’s festival will again be at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in north Davenport (google map), getting off I-74 at the E. 53rd St. exit. We received many compliments on the acoustical “Event Center” for our concerts. It also has 3 restaurants, free parking (including valet), and will again be our host hotel and a major sponsor. It is also very close to many shopping & other dining options.

The times for the concerts are: Thurs. night, 6-11; Friday & Saturday: 11:30am–4:15pm + 6–11pm.

Bix Fest Special Events Schedule:

Sun, July 14th: Free concert, 6 – 9, LeClaire Park, downtown Davenport.

July 31st: Free Concert at Grumpy’s Saloon

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

August 1st: Bix Fest Kickoff at Putnam Museum

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

August 1st: Bix Porch Party, Downtown Davenport Library, 4th & Main, 11am – 1pm:

Lawn chairs needed, hot dogs & lemonade for sale.

August 2nd: Free Tour of the Bix Museum

9:15 am – Free transportation leaving from Rhythm City Casino

August 2nd: Jam session at Quality Inn Motel, 66th & Brady, 11 pm – ?

$10 admission to those not staying at the motel.

August 3rd: Graveside Event at Oakdale Memorial Gardens

10:00 am – 11:00 am

August 4th: Jazz Service at First Presbyterian Church

Only one service — 10:00 am.

August 4th: Knoxville Tap5:00 pm – 8:00 pm; Call 563-650-3403 for reservations and cost

2019 Bands:

2019 Bix Festival Tentative Band Schedule

Thursday – Putnam Museum – 3 – 4pm – New Red Onion Jazz Babies

Casino:

6-6:45 – Bix Youth Band

7-7:45 – Jeff Barnhart’s Hot Jazz Collective (All-Stars)

8-8:45 – New Red Onion Jazz Babies

9-9:45 – Manny Lopez (7 pieces)

10-11 – Benny Goodman Trio



Friday – Casino

11:30 -12:15 – NOLA Jazz Band

12:30 – 1:15 – Hot Jazz Collective

1:30 – 2:15 – Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

2:30 – 3:15 – New Red Onion Jazz Babies

3:30 – 4:30 – Bix Youth Band

Moline – Bass St. Landing – 6-8 pm — Miss Jubilee

6-6:45 – Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

7-7:45 – New Red Onion Jazz Babies

8-8:45 – NOLA Jazz Band

9-9:45 – Graystone Monarchs (All-Stars)

10-11 — Hot Jazz Collective



Saturday – Cemetery – 10 – 11 Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

Casino:

11:30 – 12:15 – Benny Goodman Trio

12:30 – 1:15 – New Red Onion Jazz Babies

1:30 – 2:15 – Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

2:30 – 3:15 – Miss Jubilee

3:30 – 4:15 – NOLA Jazz Band

4:30 – 5:30 – Bix Youth Band Clinic (Hot Jazz Collective)

6-6:45 – Hot Jazz Collective

7:-7:45 – Miss Jubilee

8 -8:45 – Graystone Monarchs

9-9:45 – NOLA Jazz Band

10-11 — Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles

Band Websites

Jeff Barnhart Bands: www.jeffbarnhart.com

Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles: www.joesmithandthespicypickles.com

NOLA: www.nolajazzband.org

Miss Jubilee: www.miss-jubilee.com

New Red Onion Jazz Babies: www.newredonionjazzbabies.net