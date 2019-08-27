2019 HAVlife™ Golf Outing

The best golf outing in the area is back at Crow Valley Country Club. Join HAVlife for a day on the green to raise money and support to continue their mission of Preventing Lost Potential™! Registration is open now – don’t delay – limited spots available.

2019 HAVlife™ Golf Outing presented by NelsonCorp Wealth Management

Monday September 30, 2019

Noon: Shotgun Start

Registration includes:

18 Holes of golf with Cart

Golfer Gift

Sack Lunch

On-course beverages

Dinner & Program following Golf

To register please call 563.-676.1830 or email KimG@havlife.org or fill out and return the registration form below.

Click here to download Golf Registration Form

