2019 HAVlife™ Golf Outing

Party for a Purpose is the long-standing annual fundraising gala the YWCA Quad Cities has come to be known for. This year, their theme is: HOT HAVANA NIGHTS!

While mingling and enjoying tasty cocktails and appetizers in the Havana inspired surroundings, guests can bid on outstanding silent auction items and enjoy musical performances by a local favorite, SOUL STORM. Guest are also invited to take part their wine pull! Following a scrumptious sit-down dinner, the night concludes with an exciting live auction and dancinguntil you just can’t dance anymore.