The best golf outing in the area is back at Crow Valley Country Club. Join HAVlife for a day on the green to raise money and support to continue their mission of Preventing Lost Potential™! Registration is open now – don’t delay – limited spots available.
2019 HAVlife™ Golf Outing presented by NelsonCorp Wealth Management
Monday September 30, 2019
Noon: Shotgun Start
Registration includes:
18 Holes of golf with Cart
Golfer Gift
Sack Lunch
On-course beverages
Dinner & Program following Golf
To register please call 563.-676.1830 or email KimG@havlife.org or fill out and return the registration form below.