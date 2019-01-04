2019 Icestravaganza

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Icestravaganza

7th Annual Icestravaganza

Freight House | January 19, 2019 | ❄️ FREE Daytime Admission! | ❄️ TICKETS for After-Party (21 & over)

Icestravaganza returns for its seventh year on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freight House in Downtown Davenport. Watch as 24,000 pounds of ice blocks are transformed into incredible works of art. This year’s theme is the Great American Road-trip! Watch professional ice sculptors carve iconic American symbols from ice. Come enjoy the magic and capture the moment with your family and friends!

❄️ Icestravaganza is a FREE event for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring:

– Live ice carving demonstrations

– Ice sculptures

– Kids’ activities

– Davenport Public Library Story Time

– Tons of photo opportunities (#IcestravaganzaQC)

– Extended Freight House Farmers’ Market hours (8am to 4pm)

– Giveaways from Necker’s Jewlers (two $500 drawings)

– Continue the fun at River’s Edge Ice Arena & Indoor Skating Rink! Hosting a National Skating Day event (short skating lessons will be available)

❄️ Icestravaganza will continue into the night with an After-Party (21 & over) from 6 to 8pm. Icestravaganza After-Party Tickets are limited (200): $10 in advance or $15 at the door (your first drink is free with ticket purchase) featuring:

– A 20 foot western style saloon bar made of ice

– Front Street Brewery craft beer and Mississippi River Distilling Company signature cocktails

– Complimentary hors d’oeuvres from The Diner and Antonella’s Sicilian Pizzeria

– Dramatic ice sculpture lighting

– Live DJ

– Fire Dancers from QC Sol Fire

Buying tickets in advance will help you to skip the line when you arrive and guarantees you entrance to the After-Party (tickets sold out last year). Make sure you have plenty of room on your camera or phone to take photos!

After the sun goes down, the sculptures will be lit to make viewing extra spectacular so plan to share fun photos with friends and don’t forget to tag #IcestravaganzaQC! After the party follow the music to the Front Street Brewery Taproom starting at 8pm.

There’s more fun to be had in Downtown Davenport, Iowa-at the many shops, galleries, museums, bars and restaurants.