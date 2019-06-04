2019 Red White and Boom

Schwiebert Riverfront Park
101 17th St, Rock Island, IL
The Schwiebert Riverfront Park Boat Docks will be open for boaters to enjoy during this year’s 2018 Red White and Boom event held in Downtown Rock Island on Tuesday, July 3rd. The docks, with 23 slips, will be available on a first come-first serve basis. For more info visit us: rigov.org
Rock Island Schedule
5:00 p.m. – Schwiebert Riverfront Park opens with inflatables ($5 wrist band), children’s activities, and food vendors. Bent River Brewing Company – Beer Garden opens on the Great Lawn
5:00 p.m. – Proclamation and Military Tribute
5:15 p.m. – Country Couch Potatoes open up on the Ellis Kell Stage
6:30 p.m. – Performance by Metropolitan Youth Program Drill Team of Rock Island
7:00 p.m. – Smooth Groove
9:30 p.m. – Fireworks launched from two barges on the Mississippi River synced to Music heard through the Park or via 97X FM Radio