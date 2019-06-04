2019 Red White and Boom

Tuition:

River Music Experience's KIDSTOCK summer music program lets kids be rock stars! Pick between one of two two-week sessions or a special weeklong session at the YMCA's Camp Abe Lincoln.

Students ages 8-18 take part in workshops and lessons taught by local professional musicians, form a band with fellow campers, and finish the camp with a performance for their friends and families!

For sessions 1 & 2, camp lasts from 1-5pm each day, and ends with a concert in the Redstone Room.

KIDSTOCK provides the opportunity for students to learn about valuable life skills such as teamwork, compromise, and determination - all while doing something they love.

KIDSTOCK at Camp Abe Lincoln: Campers, ages 8-17, get to take part in an in-depth special music & high adventure camp. The day starts off with 3 hours of music workshops and lessons, and then the campers take full advantage of all the offerings of Camp Abe Lincoln! Some of those high adventure activities include: zip lining, swimming, archery, fishing, canoeing, and so much more. This week ends with a special performance for fellow campers and families at Camp Abe Lincoln.

KIDSTOCK is sponsored by HavLife, John Deere, Mediacom, Quad City Arts, WHBF, KLJB andWest Music.