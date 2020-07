Sunday, October 18, 2020 2:00pm – Virtual Program

Walk Where You Are

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Quad Cities More Than Pink Walk

The 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk is going VIRTUAL!

Our concern for the safety and health of our participants, many of whom are previous or current breast cancer patients with higher risk to COVID-19, was the basis for this decision.