A Holiday Lights Spectacular | Quad City Botanical Center

The gardens will be in winter bloom with over 100,000 glowing lights during the third annual Winter Nights Winter Lights. Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the free hot chocolate bar. Bring the kids for crafts or plan your visit on one of our special event nights.



DATES

WED-SUN 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM

December 4 – January 4

Open Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s day.

GENERAL ADMISSION

$8 adults | $4 Youth 2-15 | Under 2 Free

Members $6 adults | $2 Youth 2-15 | Under 2 Free



PASSES AND DISCOUNTS

Winter Nights free admission passes are good for general admission, excluding special events. Standard Botanical Center free admission passes are not valid during Winter Nights. Visit your library for standard Botanical Center passes that are good for $2 off Winter Nights admission.

