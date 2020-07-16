Art in the Garden at the Quad City Botanical Center

EVENT DETAILS



Saturday August 1, 2020

9 AM – 4 PM

ADMISSION

$8 adults | $4 members and kids 5-15

Free for kids 4 and younger

Purchase tickets at qcgardens.com

SAMPLE EXHIBITED ART

Sculpture

Jewelry

Pottery

String Art

Quilts

Paintings and Painted Objects

Charcoal and Pastel Art

Wood

Collage Art

Mosaic Stone Art

Nature-themed Home Décor

Art in the Garden is August 1 at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island, Illinois.

The 4th annual event features local and regional artists including potters, painters, sculptors, jewelry makers and others who are inspired by nature to create. Their works will be exhibited and sold at this outdoor show.



The handcrafted works will be on display in tents throughout the gardens and a variety of art price points will be offered.



The event includes music by Control Room and Roger Carlson, demonstrations by the wood turners and fun activities for the kids to take home.



The wacky-tacky and creatively fun Flamingo Follies exhibit is on display and is included with admission. The decorated yard ﬂamingos will be rafﬂed at the event.



Advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended as attendance is limited due to COVID-19. Tickets are valid for one-hour time slots. Purchase tickets at qcgardens.com.



Guests are REQUIRED to wear a mask inside the building at all times and are highly encouraged to wear a mask outdoors.



The Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Avenue in Rock Island, Illinois.