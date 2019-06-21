The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its third annual Art in the Garden event.

Local and regional artists including jewelers, photographers, painters, woodworkers, fabric artists, and others who are inspired by nature to create will exhibit and sell their art pieces at this outdoor show.

The handcrafted works will be on display in tents throughout the gardens and a variety of art price points will be offered.

The event includes food, poets and storytellers and music by Control Room, Keith Soko, Roger Carlson plus Alexa Mueller and Aden Baldridge to create an outdoor experience for art enthusiasts, families and nature lovers.

For the kids, hands-on activities include rock painting, sidewalk chalk art and fun with flowers.

Artists interested in participating can learn more about the call to entry at www.qcgardens.com/callingartists.html#/

All proceeds support the Quad City Botanical Center in its mission to connect people to plants in fun and meaningful ways. The Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Avenue in Rock Island, Illinois.

EVENT DETAILS

7.20.19

Saturday

9 AM – 4 PM

ADMISSION

$8 adults | $4 members and kids 5-15

Free for kids 4 and younger

Pay at the door, no RSVP required