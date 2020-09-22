Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Adler Theatre on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35/$45/$55, plus ticket fees. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office. The Adler Theatre Box Office is now open with limited hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Adler Theatre is located at 136 East Third Street, Davenport, Iowa. Student, senior, active military and group discounts are available by calling the Adler Theatre Box Office at 563-326-8522. This show is appropriate for all ages. The Adler Theatre has COVID-19 protocols and socially distanced seating in place.

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss!

