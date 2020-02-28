Big Brothers Big Sisters | Plant Sale

WHAT IS THE PLANT SALE?

For 30 years Big Brothers Big Sisters has hosted its annual Plant Sale fundraiser. The event has grown to become not only a community tradition but also one of the largest plant sales in the Midwest!! We now have three retail locations (Davenport, Rock Island and Macomb) and a robust pre-order program that allows individuals, schools, groups and businesses to pre-select their annual flowers for pick-up at our retail location or delivered directly to the customer. We expect to have available for purchase this year over 5,000 flats of flowers and 3,000 hanging baskets, just in time to welcome spring and celebrate Mother’s Day.

HOW DOES PRE-ORDERING WORK?

Pre-ordering is a process of selecting and purchasing your flowers ahead of our retail sales week. Individuals, groups, businesses and organizations can pre-select and pay for their flowers through our online shopping cart or our hard copy order form. Once an order has been submitted and payment is received, it will be prepared and available for pick-up or delivery during the week of our retail sales. We have a number of individuals who order for their home, neighbors, family or get co-workers together for a group order, and business/organizations that order for their flowerbeds, planters or brand offices. Golf courses, senior centers, bank branches, churches and senior centers are all examples of orders we receive annually. We are competitively priced offering a wide selection coupled with the convenience of pick up or delivery! The delivery option is available for individual or group orders exceeding $150.

PRE-ORDER PURCHASE OPTIONS

Mail-In: Complete the order form, include payment (check or credit card) and mail by April 20th to:

Big Brothers Big Sisters

130 W. 5th Street

Davenport, Iowa 52801

Online Orders: Click here to begin your online order.

2020 RETAIL AND PICK-UP LOCATIONS

Davenport: May 1-10th, NW Bank Tower, Welcome Way & Kimberly, 100 E. Kimberly Road (8AM-7PM)

Rock Island: April 30- May 4th, American Bank & Trust, 3730 18th Avenue (8AM-7PM) NEW LOCATION

Macomb: May 6-9th, Fortress Bank, 500 E. Jackson Street (8AM-7PM) NEW LOCATION