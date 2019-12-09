Big Brothers Big Sisters | Putt-A-Round 2020

PUTT-A-ROUND — January 29-31

This winter Big Brothers Big Sisters will host the 15th Annual Putt-A-Round in the Quad Cities, on Jan. 29-31, 2020. This community fundraiser is truly one-of-a-kind, set up as an indoor miniature golf course with custom-built holes, good networking and distinctive challenges.



It is a great team building activity and event to enjoy with friends, family, co-workers, club members, Bigs & Littles and more. This year there will be up to 24 remarkable holes, valuable prize drawings, a Clubhouse with food served from local establishments along with friendly competition at every shift. It’s the perfect path to help defend the potential of children facing adversity who need a positive role model in their life.

Sign up today to donate and play at Putt-A-Round 2020.

PUTT-A-ROUND SCHEDULE: Choose between 7 different shifts!

WED., JAN. 29:

3:00-5:00 p.m.

6:00-8:00 p.m. (Educators & Financial Challenges)

THUR., JAN. 30:

3:00-5:00 p.m. (Realtors Challenge)

6:00-8:00 p.m. (Rotary/Optimist Club & First Responders Challenges)

FRI., JAN. 31:

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

3:00-5:00 p.m.

6:00-8:00 p.m.



*DEADLINE TO PRE-REGISTERED IS FRIDAY, JANUARY 24TH.

*IF YOU REGISTER BY JANUARY 17TH, YOU WILL BE ENTERED TO WIN A QC STAY-CATION OR AN OFFICE PARTY FOR 20 PEOPLE, SPONSORED BY GREENSTATE CREDIT UNION.