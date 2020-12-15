Big Brothers Big Sisters | Virtual Trivia Putt Putt

A BIG virtual change!

As Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates their “Sweet 16” of hosting an annual fundraiser in January (which is National Mentoring Month) we are excited to present a new model that offers safer encounters, yet engaging and impactful results for the mission of empowering the potential in local kids. Due to ongoing COVID concerns and cautions of socializing in large groups, Putt-A-Round is making a transformation.

Instead of playing miniature golf with hundreds of our closest friends and community partners, we are going online to play VIRTUAL TRIVIA. With a professional emcee running the show, it’s sure to be a fun, interactive and informative experience with a little friendly competition at every session for individuals and teams.

We are confident that this event will offer a great team building activity—a way to engage employees or connect with friends and family from across town or across the county. ​This event still provides a great way for you to continue showing your commitment to helping local children who need a positive role model in their life.

Please join us in our new endeavor for 2021!

TRIVIA PUTT PUTT SCHEDULE: Choose between 5 different shifts!

TUES., JAN. 26:

Reserved for Match Night

WED., JAN. 27:

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

THUR., JAN. 28:

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

FRI., JAN. 29:

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

SAT., JAN. 30:

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

*DEADLINE TO PRE-REGISTER is FRIDAY JANUARY 22ND, 2021.



You can register up to 24 people at a time. If you would like to register 25 or more please contact Ally Sweeney at asweeney@bbbs-mv.org or at 563-323-8006.



