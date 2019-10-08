CASI Holiday Bash

Can you imagine Christmas without one present . . . from anyone?

It took a letter from a very appreciative senior named Lenora who received that one, and only one, Christmas present from a volunteer at CASI to remind us that we need to remember our seniors at holiday time. Christmas seems to be a time for children, and rightfully so. But who doesn’t want to be remembered at Christmas? Thus the Holiday Hat Bash was born. A group of volunteers believed that Christmas is for all ages and we should not let any senior go without a present. Our “party with a purpose” combined hats with fun and fundraising and has grown every year. By attending the Hat Bash, you are supporting local seniors during the holidays and all year long. Thank you for your generosity and for bringing all of your friends!

Read the inspiration behind the CASI Holiday Hat Bash – Lenora’s letter.

Thursday, November 21, 2019

CASI, 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52806

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets $40 until November 6th

Tickets $50 November 7th-21st and at the door

VIP Tables (Limited Quantity Available)

VIP Tables are available for $200

Four tickets to Hat Bash

Four souvenir hand painted wine glasses

Reserved cocktail table for 4 with barstool seating

For VIP table reservations, email smeier@casiseniors.org