Welcome to Freedom Fest!

August 17th, 2019 | East Moline Main Street

PinUp Contest | August 17th 2019 | 5-8pm

Freedom Fest & Main Drag Car Show Competition| 7pm Runner’s Park

The event will also include food and beverages, a craft fair, car show, kids games, bounce houses (including a giant obstacle course), demonstrations and much more!

Vendor Fair

Car Show

Live Music

Food Trucks

PinUp Girl Contest

Please join the Freedom Fest for a weekend of great fun for a great cause!