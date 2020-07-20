FLOATZILLA – Aug. 15, 2020

Take part in the largest paddle on the Mississippi! Experience the Mississippi River free of commercial barge traffic. All paddle crafts are welcome to participate, but only kayaks and canoes are allowed in Lock 15.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic River Action is changing some aspects of Floatzilla. The most popular launch sites at Leach Park, Bass Street YMCA, and the Lindsay Park Yacht Club will have registrations limited to 400 paddlers, their launch windows are being expanded to four hours, and River Action will be assigning half hour launch windows to each group or paddler. For more information on launch sites go to the launch maps page. Buses back to each launch site from Lake Potter will leave every half hour from 10am to 4pm. The Lockmaster at Lock and Dam 15 will have ropes crossing the lock area this year so that paddlers can put six feet of distance between themselves and their neighbors. River Action will also not be holding the World Record attempt at Lake Potter.

Don’t have a kayak or canoe? Check out the list of outfitters that serve Floatzilla. Outfitters will meet up with you at a launch point with the boat, then wait at Sunset Park to pick it up after you finish paddling. Find the list of outfitters HERE .

Included in your registration fee, River Action provides a shuttle service from Sunset Park back to each of the launch sites.

Register for this Year’s Floatzilla

Special Early Bird registration price of $20 now through June 30!

Participants may register via one of several ways:

Register online HERE

Stop by the River Action office at 822 E. River Drive, Davenport – Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also register during Packet Pickup.

Friday, August 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TaxSlayer Center Parking Lot at 1201 River Dr. Moline, IL 61265.

Event Day Registration

Though it is recommend registering before the day of Floatzilla, you can also register at your desired launch location with cash payment. You may also register at Lake Potter with check or credit card.

Sign up to volunteer at this year’s Floatzilla! Volunteers are needed on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 14 and 15) in multiple locations, and multiple jobs. All volunteers will receive a Floatzilla volunteer t-shirt at our volunteer orientation on Thursday, Aug. 13!

Positions include:

– Packet pick-up at TaxSlayer Center on Friday, Aug. 14

– Registration, parking assistance, unloading boats, and launch assistance at multiple locations (Bass Street YMCA, Leach Park, Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Marquette Street, and Lake Potter) on Saturday

– Portage assistance on Sylvan Island

Sign up today!

Sign Up

Call (563) 322-2969 or email ntruesdell@riveraction.org with questions.

Volunteer Orientation

River Action will be having a Floatzilla volunteer orientation on Aug. 13 at Sunset Park in Rock Island, IL. This is the time when volunteers can pick up their t-shirts, understand where and what they will be doing at the event, and meet other volunteers!