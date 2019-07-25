Floatzilla | River Action

August 17th, 2019

Floatzilla is an annual paddlesports festival that takes place on the Mississippi River and its backwaters. Floatzilla attracts thousands of individuals and their crafts. The event is a celebration of paddlesports, and features group paddles on the Mississippi (including locking through at Lock and Dam 15), paddling for all ages and skill levels, music, local food vendors, and camping on one of the Mississippi islands.

As a paddler you get to experience the Mississippi River without the commercial barge traffic. River Action works with the Coast Guard to close their section of the river during the event.



All attendees gather at 2:30 to take a group photo of the World Record attempt for largest raft of canoes and kayaks. Join us for Floatzilla 2019 to celebrate paddlesports, and we’ll try to bring home a new world record while we’re at it!

Registration for the 10th Annual Floatzilla NOW OPEN!

The early registration price of $15 has been extended through July 31!

Don’t have a kayak or canoe? Check out our list of outfitters that serve Floatzilla. Our outfitters will meet up with you at a launch point with the boat, then wait at Sunset Park to pick it up after you finish paddling. Find our list of outfitters HERE.

Included in your registration fee, River Action provides a shuttle service from Sunset Park back to each of the launch sites.