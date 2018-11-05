Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Fortnite Winter Classic is proud to present a tournaments series right here in Rhythm City Casino Resort!

Fortnite all weekend long!

Players will be here to compete in a Round Robin Style tournament for a chance win!

The main event will be a singles event. We will be using a points based system.

Spectator Passes are : $15 for the whole weekend.

There are NO AGE restrictions! (Please note - anyone underage must have a parent or guardian sign for them if they win any form of prize support.)

A $2000 pot has been provided for prize support. (Prize will be distributed between 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, etc. - higher placing will reward higher payout)(We may distribute winnings past 3rd place depending on the number of entrants up to Top 8 payouts)

Doors open Friday at 5PM You can also register in person onsite- Please note, onsite registration is a higher cost. Main event starts Saturday! Event will finish on Sunday.

The tournament will be run on a points based system. Points will be awarded based on kills and wins. Points values will be determined at event. Players will be assigned to designated times to play throughout the weekend. Tournament will last 2 days and players will get to play both days for points. We will tally all the points on Sunday to determine winners. Players will also play more matches in order determine tie breakers.

We will have casuals and team play starting Friday Night for those who get there early and want to practice, have fun, and meet other players!

System will be on PS4. We will provide the systems and monitors.

We will provide standard PS4 pads. The event will NOT provide any mouse/keyboards/headsets Players are allowed to use Mouse/Keyboard but must provide their own. Players are also allowed to bring their own PS4 pad.

Headsets will NOT be provided for this event. Players must bring their own headsets with the correct hookups in order to use at the event.

