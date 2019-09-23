Fright Night at Schwiebert Park

Get out those capes, masks, Hulk hands, shields and swords! All superheroes are invited to Schwiebert Riverfront Park for a free Halloween event just for kids! Fright Night in the Park, hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation, will be held on Thursday, October 26th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at its new location, Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

Enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and fun Halloween games to test your superpowers. The first 500 children will receive a free goodie bag! Several community agencies will host various activities and/or trick-or-treating. A live DJ will be spinning fun dance music, Rock Island’s own Metro Youth Drill Team will be laying down some beats, and a “thrilling” dance performance will round out the night. Food options will be available including a wide selection of grilled menu options and sides from Meatheads Meat Market, pizza from Happy Joe’s and TC’s Kettle Corn.

A costume parade will take place at 6:00 pm allowing everyone to show off their costume. All youth participants of the parade will receive a raffle ticket for two door prizes, with raffle winners being announced after parade. Raffle prizes will include a Stoney Creek Inn overnight stay with a Hungry Hobo Party Sub and a RIFAC Birthday Party Package. Secret judges will be roaming the crowd between 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm and winners will be selected based on the most creative and impressive costumes. Over 30 costumes will be awarded. No registration, no lines, and more time for candy and fun! You’ll never know who is watching you!

Fright Night is made possible by the help of our contributors: Downtown Rock Island, Modern Woodmen, Gas & Electric Credit Union, Midwest Complete Construction, Stoney Creek Inn, WHBF, KLJB Fox 18, and the Quad Cities CW.

