CINCO 2021 INFO

Join Ganzo’s for Iowa’s best Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and 5K on Saturday, May 1st, 2021!

Mexican culture is more than tacos and sombreros, it’s about diverse history, music, art, and family. At Ganzo’s, they’ve always had a desire to share our cultural heritage with the Quad Cities community, which is why we were the first to bring a Cinco de Mayo celebration to the QC

Ganzo’s quickly became the #1 place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Quad Cities, and they promptly moved the live indoor Mexican band outdoors under a large tent. The Cinco de Mayo fiesta continues to grow and they have multiple live Mexican bands, bounce houses, face painting, jalapeño eating contests, piñatas, tequila tasting, and much more.

As the Cinco de Mayo fiesta grew, they also looked for ways to give back to the Quad Cities community. They revived the Nacho Ordinary 5K 9 years ago with a mission to donate the proceeds to local non-profits. Currently, they’ve raised over $35,000 through the Cinco de Mayo 5K with more than 1,200 participants.

LOCATION

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant, Davenport, IA

START TIME

Sombrero Shuffle: 8:30am

Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K: 9:00am

ABOUT THE COURSE From start to finish, course design and accuracy is of great importance to us. The course is challenging for those who want to push themselves, and fun enough for those who don’t. Whether you’re looking to beat your personal record, or just enjoy a walk with your friends, this course is perfect for you. Please note that the course is subject to change.

BEFORE RACE DAY

Once you register, the Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K experience begins!

Look out for messages that will help enhance your experience, including tips, products, and the best times to get to the race and packet pickup.

PACKET PICK-UP INFO

Aside from obtaining your race packet, you will also get your official 2021 Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K race shirt and more! At the Packet Pick-Up, you will be able to learn about the sponsors, have a chance to learn about other races in the Quad Cities, and learn about the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.

Location

Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant

3923 N. Marquette St.

Davenport, Iowa 52806

Dates

Friday, April 30th: 3:00 PM – 7:00PM

Race Day: 7:00AM – 8:30AM

RACE DAY

While it might be a race where people come dressed up as tacos, it precedes one of the biggest fiestas in the Midwest. The organizers have created a race that caters to the seasoned runner, as well as the first-time participants.

The Ganzo’s Cinco De Mayo 5K race provides:

Top-of-the-line disposable chip system powered by End Result Co

Results posted online in real-time

Results tent so you can see where you placed in your division and overall

Water stations strategically placed throughout the course

A fantastic post-race party with complimentary chips and salsa, live music, and much more

