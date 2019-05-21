HAVlife Camp MVP

Camp MVP will be a two-day camp focusing on football fundamentals, character, leadership skills and nutrition under instruction of the camp coaches. No one gets left out, all football positions will be taught and developed, including kicker, long snapper and punter. Camp coaches are former players who have had the privilege of playing the game at the highest level of collegiate competition. We will have coaches that are current or former NFL players as well.

Unique to Camp MVP will be a Combine at the end of the second day. Student athletes will get exposure and help test the student’s athleticism through specific conditioning drills that assess speed, strength and overall skill. The testing areas will include: 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. Interested players who will be entering grades 5-12 in the fall of 2019 are encouraged to participate in the two-day camp and/or combine which will be held on June 8 & 9th at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

Register Here

CAMP MVP

Sat. June 8: 10AM – 4PM and Sun. June 9: 10AM – 12:30 PM

Cost: $100 – Lunch will be provided for Camp MVP on both Saturday and Sunday

COMBINE

Sun. June 9: 1:PM – 4:PM

Cost: $100 – Parents are welcome to video tape the activities of the Combine to help showcase the student athlete.

CAMP MVP & COMBINE

Cost: $150 for registration of both CAMP MVP & COMBINE

Camp Scholarships are available – please contact us for more information.