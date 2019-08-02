Hot Havana Nights | YWCA of the Quad Cities

Party for a Purpose is the long-standing annual fundraising gala the YWCA Quad Cities has come to be known for. This year, their theme is: HOT HAVANA NIGHTS!

While mingling and enjoying tasty cocktails and appetizers in the Havana inspired surroundings, guests can bid on outstanding silent auction items and enjoy musical performances by a local favorite, SOUL STORM. Guest are also invited to take part their wine pull! Following a scrumptious sit-down dinner, the night concludes with an exciting live auction and dancinguntil you just can’t dance anymore.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019 and is

being held at TPC Golf Course.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available! Contact Deanna at dwoodall@qcywca.org for more information!

Catch our early bird ticket prices and get your tickets before September 1st!



Individual: $65 early bird/$75 after September 1

Table (8): $500 early bird/$575 after September 1

Use code: EARLYBIRDS for your single seat or EARLYBIRDT for a table to snag early bird pricing!

Click here for tickets!