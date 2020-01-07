Icestravaganza | Downtown Davenport

Icestravaganza returns on Saturday, January 18, 2020
Icestravaganza
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Freight House, Davenport, IA
❄️ FREE Daytime Admission (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
❄️ TICKETS for After-Party (21 & over) (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
– Ice Sculptures
– Live Carving Demonstrations
– Kids’ Activities
– Free Family Fun
– Outdoor Winter Festivities
Ice Sculptures
– 24,000 pounds of ice blocks
– 5 professional ice sculptors
– Live carving demonstrations
– Ice sculptures created around the theme Aliens and Area 51 – flying saucers and little green men among other out-of-this-world creations
– Photo opps
Free Family Fun
– Games for the family
– Kids’ crafts
– Story time with the Davenport Public Library
– Quad City Storm’s hockey goal game and meet Radar
– Most activities are outside with some special activities inside the Freight House
Freight House Farmer’s Market
Extended hours – open until 4 p.m.
Shop local at the indoor vendors
Chance to Win:
Necker’s Jewelers
Giving away two $500 gift certificates
Enter to win in the outside tent
After-Party 6-8 p.m.
– Outside Front Street Brewery
– 21 years and older
– $10 in advance, $15 at door
– Buy tickets here on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/36R2dF0
– Includes 1 drink ticket
– Limit 200 tickets
– Ice sculptures dramatically lit
– Craft beers from Front Street and cocktails with spirits from Mississippi River Distilling Company
– Drinks served from 20-foot ice bar
– Live DJ
– Complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Antonella’s Pizzeria and The Diner
– QC Sol Fire – fire dancer performance
Sponsored by
The Family Credit Union, Iowa American Water, City of Davenport, Necker’s Jewelers, Front Street Brewery, Townsquare Media Quad Cities, KLJB FOX 18, Mediacom, Quad-City Times, Mickle Communications, The Diner, Antonella’s II, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 1 Step / One Step Printing, Hupp Toyotalift and Quad City Storm
Presented by Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber
DowntownDavenport.com
Tag us! #IcestravaganzaQC