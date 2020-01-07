Icestravaganza | Downtown Davenport

Icestravaganza returns on Saturday, January 18, 2020

Icestravaganza

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Freight House, Davenport, IA

❄️ FREE Daytime Admission (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

❄️ TICKETS for After-Party (21 & over) (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)



– Ice Sculptures

– Live Carving Demonstrations

– Kids’ Activities

– Free Family Fun

– Outdoor Winter Festivities



Ice Sculptures

– 24,000 pounds of ice blocks

– 5 professional ice sculptors

– Live carving demonstrations

– Ice sculptures created around the theme Aliens and Area 51 – flying saucers and little green men among other out-of-this-world creations

– Photo opps



Free Family Fun

– Games for the family

– Kids’ crafts

– Story time with the Davenport Public Library

– Quad City Storm’s hockey goal game and meet Radar

– Most activities are outside with some special activities inside the Freight House



Freight House Farmer’s Market

Extended hours – open until 4 p.m.

Shop local at the indoor vendors



Chance to Win:

Necker’s Jewelers

Giving away two $500 gift certificates

Enter to win in the outside tent



After-Party 6-8 p.m.

– Outside Front Street Brewery

– 21 years and older

– $10 in advance, $15 at door

– Buy tickets here on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/36R2dF0

– Includes 1 drink ticket

– Limit 200 tickets

– Ice sculptures dramatically lit

– Craft beers from Front Street and cocktails with spirits from Mississippi River Distilling Company

– Drinks served from 20-foot ice bar

– Live DJ

– Complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Antonella’s Pizzeria and The Diner

– QC Sol Fire – fire dancer performance



Sponsored by

The Family Credit Union, Iowa American Water, City of Davenport, Necker’s Jewelers, Front Street Brewery, Townsquare Media Quad Cities, KLJB FOX 18, Mediacom, Quad-City Times, Mickle Communications, The Diner, Antonella’s II, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 1 Step / One Step Printing, Hupp Toyotalift and Quad City Storm



Presented by Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber



DowntownDavenport.com

Tag us! #IcestravaganzaQC