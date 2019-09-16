New Kingdom Trailriders

Join the Journey

A Celebration and Fundraiser

When: Friday September 20, 2019

Where: QC Botanical Center – 2525 4th Ave Rock Island, IL

Time: Cocktail Hour begins at 5:30 – Dinner begins at 6:30

Cost: $50 per individual or $450 for a table of 10

Event Sponsor: Key Auto Mall – Moline, IL

New Kingdom Trailriders (NKT) services the greater Quad City area and surrounding communities by empowering children, adults and military veterans facing physical, mental, emotional, and social challenges to create active healthier, and more fulfilling lives through equine-assisted activities.

What is Join the Journey?

Join the Journey is an event that was formed as a way to get people excited about joining New Kingdom Trailriders Journey. So many amazing things happen at New Kingdom Trailriders that people don’t realize. Such as how NKT’s program teaches patience, trust, responsibility, as well as helps to build confidences, vocabulary, muscles and develop balance. Riders, volunteers, and families are growing and feeling empowered each and every day. Something we want to share and have others get excited and want to join our journey!!

The Join the Journey event not only allows us the opportunity to celebrate our participants, but also to raise money to help with the care and welfare of our horses, rider scholarships, rider subsidies, and other program costs.