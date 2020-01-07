Junior Achievement | JA Bowl-A-Thon

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Here’s how the JA Bowl-A-Thon works:

Step 1: Recruit a team of 5 bowlers.

Step 2: Reserve your lanes! Fill out the online registration form below or click here for a printable version.

Step 3: As a team, fundraise a minimum of $300 in pledges to support JA students. For fundraising ideas, click here. Or, check out Qgiv to raise your pledges online! Click here.

Step 4: Deposit your pledges at Wells Fargo Bank. Click here for bank deposit instructions.

Step 5: On the day of the event have a blast bowling and supporting Junior Achievement!

Additional materials

Event overview

Fundraising Envelopes – Team & Individual

Parent permission form

Poster

Receipts

Have questions? Contact Katie at katie.sothmann@ja.org or 309-277-3919. She’s happy to help your team join the fun!

Sponsored by:

Participating Bank Sponsor: Wells Fargo Bank

Big River Bowling, Davenport

1 pm – 4 pm

5 pm – 8 pm

9 pm – Midnight

Bowlmor Lanes, Davenport

3 pm – 6 pm

High 5 Lanes & Games, Bettendorf

1 pm – 4 pm

5 pm – 8 pm

QC Family Entertainment Center, Moline

9 am – Noon

1 pm – 4 pm

5 pm – 8 pm

Positively changing the future of more than 51,500 students in the Quad Cities and surrounding communities.