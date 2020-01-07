Junior Achievement | JA Bowl-A-Thon

Saturday, February 22, 2020
Here’s how the JA Bowl-A-Thon works:
Step 1: Recruit a team of 5 bowlers.
Step 2: Reserve your lanes! Fill out the online registration form below or click here for a printable version.
Step 3: As a team, fundraise a minimum of $300 in pledges to support JA students. For fundraising ideas, click here. Or, check out Qgiv to raise your pledges online! Click here.
Step 4: Deposit your pledges at Wells Fargo Bank. Click here for bank deposit instructions.
Step 5: On the day of the event have a blast bowling and supporting Junior Achievement!
Additional materials
Event overview
Fundraising Envelopes – Team & Individual
Parent permission form
Poster
Receipts
Have questions? Contact Katie at katie.sothmann@ja.org or 309-277-3919. She’s happy to help your team join the fun!
Sponsored by:
Participating Bank Sponsor: Wells Fargo Bank
Big River Bowling, Davenport
1 pm – 4 pm
5 pm – 8 pm
9 pm – Midnight
Bowlmor Lanes, Davenport
3 pm – 6 pm
High 5 Lanes & Games, Bettendorf
1 pm – 4 pm
5 pm – 8 pm
QC Family Entertainment Center, Moline
9 am – Noon
1 pm – 4 pm
5 pm – 8 pm
Positively changing the future of more than 51,500 students in the Quad Cities and surrounding communities.