Kidstock Summer Music Camp

2019 SESSIONS

Session 1: June 10 – 21 (Concert on June 21 at 6pm in the Redstone Room)

Session 2: July 22 – August 2 (Concert on August 2 at 6pm in the Redstone Room)

KIDSTOCK at Camp Abe Lincoln: July 14 – July 19 (Concert on the 19th at Camp Abe Lincoln)



Tuition:

$440 for session 1 & 2
Financial assistance available for those with a documented need. Please contact Bret Dale at bdale@rivermusicexperience.org or call 563.326.1333.

$449 for Kidstock at Camp Abe Lincoln



River Music Experience’s KIDSTOCK summer music program lets kids be rock stars! Pick between one of two two-week sessions or a special weeklong session at the YMCA’s Camp Abe Lincoln.



Students ages 8-18 take part in workshops and lessons taught by local professional musicians, form a band with fellow campers, and finish the camp with a performance for their friends and families!



For sessions 1 & 2, camp lasts from 1-5pm each day, and ends with a concert in the Redstone Room.



KIDSTOCK provides the opportunity for students to learn about valuable life skills such as teamwork, compromise, and determination – all while doing something they love.



KIDSTOCK at Camp Abe Lincoln: Campers, ages 8-17, get to take part in an in-depth special music & high adventure camp. The day starts off with 3 hours of music workshops and lessons, and then the campers take full advantage of all the offerings of Camp Abe Lincoln! Some of those high adventure activities include: zip lining, swimming, archery, fishing, canoeing, and so much more. This week ends with a special performance for fellow campers and families at Camp Abe Lincoln.



KIDSTOCK is sponsored by HavLife, John Deere, Mediacom, Quad City Arts, WHBF, KLJB andWest Music.









