Luminaria Day | Relay For Life

For the 3rd year, Local 4 is a proud sponsor of Luminaria Day benefiting Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. On August 10th from 9AM — 7PM, visit any of the participating locations!

Come down to any of the following locations to donate, and for a $10 donation you are able to decorate a bag honoring someone you know that has been affected by cancer. All of the proceeds will be given to the American Cancer society — aiding in research and those who are currently in treatment. The decorated bags will be placed around the Bettendorf High School track at the Relay for Life event.

Locations | August 10th, 2019 9AM — 7PM