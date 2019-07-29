Luminaria Day | Relay For Life

For the 3rd year, Local 4 is a proud sponsor of Luminaria Day benefiting Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. On August 10th from 9AM — 7PM, visit any of the participating locations!
Come down to any of the following locations to donate, and for a $10 donation you are able to decorate a bag honoring someone you know that has been affected by cancer. All of the proceeds will be given to the American Cancer society — aiding in research and those who are currently in treatment. The decorated bags will be placed around the Bettendorf High School track at the Relay for Life event.
Locations | August 10th, 2019 9AM — 7PM
- Theisen’s | 3808 N. Brady Street, Davenport, IA
- Jewel-Osco | 2010 1st Street A, Moline, IL
- Freight House Farmer’s Market | Downtown Davenport
- Green Chevrolet | 1703 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, IL
- Green Buick GMC | 3210 Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA