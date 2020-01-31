Martini Shake Off™ | Quad Cities HAVlife™

2020 HAVlife™ Martini Shake Off™

Join us on February 20, 2020 from 5:30pm – 9:00pm at the RiverCenter in Downtown Davenport as we sip on martini samples from local establishments to support our mission of Preventing Lost Potential™!

Spend an evening sipping on our area’s best martini samples while you’re supporting a great cause! The 2020 Martini Shake Off™ will feature delicious appetizers, incredible silent auction items and music by The Brat Pack!



Tickets are $55 until February 1, 2020; $65 Ticket after February 1, 2020 – Don’t delay, buy your tickets online now!

