Martini Shake Off™ | Quad Cities HAVlife™

Community Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

2020 HAVlife™ Martini Shake Off™

Join us on February 20, 2020 from 5:30pm – 9:00pm at the RiverCenter in Downtown Davenport as we sip on martini samples from local establishments to support our mission of Preventing Lost Potential™!

Spend an evening sipping on our area’s best martini samples while you’re supporting a great cause! The 2020 Martini Shake Off™ will feature delicious appetizers, incredible silent auction items and music by The Brat Pack!

Tickets are $55 until February 1, 2020; $65 Ticket after February 1, 2020 – Don’t delay, buy your tickets online now!

Click here for more information!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story