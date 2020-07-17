The North Scott Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing has been rescheduled for August 14!



Check in is at noon | Shotgun start at 1pm | 19th Hole Party following.



This year we are partnering with Jordan’s Joy, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting families with a child battling illness.

For more information about Jordan’s Joy, visit www.jordansjoy.org.



To register your team, call the Chamber at 285-9965 or complete the registration form and return to the Chamber.

To learn more about the North Scott Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, click here!