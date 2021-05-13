Registration for the 2021 Over The Edge event is now OPEN!!! That’s right!!! Given the great feedback we’ve received from past participants, we have decided to launch our 2021 sign up early. Click the link below to secure your spot in the lineup! We have a special incentive waiting for you!!

For the past three years, Over The Edge for Kids’ Sake has proven to be a life changing, once in a lifetime milestone experience for over 300 daring individuals! Not only have they conquered their fears and hesitations and celebrated their accomplishments with family, friends and co-workers, they have raised over $450,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring program!

Conquering the historic Hotel Blackhawk, an 11 story building located in downtown Davenport. is a memory one doesn’t forget!

Registering for this year’s event is now open. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st and we hope it’s out best one yet, with your help!

We have all the tools to make your experience one to remember. 1) custom fundraising page to use through email, facebook, twitter and other social media tools, 2) great prizes and incentives on your way to achieving and exceeding your personal goal, 3) support from a professional staff and dedicate volunteer pool who will help you every step of the way from registering to landing! Take the challenge! Have an adventure!! Sign up today!!

Become an Edger: Individuals interested in going Over the Edge register and set a minimum goal of raising $1,000. The registration includes a $100 deposit that is applied to your $1,000 goal minimum. Registration secures your spot in the lineup and gives you access to the fundraising platform and supports provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters to achieve your fundraising goal. Supports include: 1) a fundraising tool kit, 2) personal fundraising webpage to share your story and collect donations, 3) two gathering events that will educate and inspire you to exceed your goal, and 4) direct access to BBBSMV staff and committee members to assist you in your efforts.

Become a Daring Duo: A daring duo is just that- two people who commit to go over the edge together!!! We have had mother/daughter, sisters, father/son, husband/wife, childhood friends, college friends, and many more duo’s take and accomplish the 11-story challenge. Daring Duo’s share the fundraising goals and their networks to achieve the goal! The minimum target goal for a Daring Duo is $1,750, $250 less than an individual edger. Not only will you share an incredible experience with someone special, together you will become the dynamic duo to your friends and littles in our program!!

Become a Fearless Leader Team: In addition to individual “Edgers” there is an opportunity for area businesses and organizations to get in on the fun! Our “Fearless Leaders” program engages area employers, organizations and groups of individuals who want to send multiple individuals “over the edge”. Fearless Leader Teams agree to raise a minimum of $2,000 for the first edger and $750 for each additional edger. The team sets the strategy for achieving the goal AND selecting the representative. BBBSMV provides great resources to help you plan and execute your strategy, including custom fundraising pages, workplace and employee engagement and donation strategies and much more.

The BBBSMV Over The Edge committee will be working to secure sponsorships and incentive prizes to encourage “Edgers”, “Daring Duos” and “Fearless Leader Teams” to raise as much as possible!

