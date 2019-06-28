Over The Edge for Kids’ Sake is a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something fun while raising important dollars in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring program.

Participants who achieve a minimum fundraising goal will have the opportunity to Go Over The Edge of the historic Hotel Blackhawk, an 11 story building located in downtown Davenport.

Rappelling will take place on Saturday, August 25.

Become an Edger: Individuals interested in going Over the Edge register and set a minimum goal of raising $1,000. The registration includes a $100 deposit that is applied to your $1,000 goal minimum. Registration secures your spot in the lineup and gives you access to the fundraising resources and supports provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Support includes:

1) a fundraising tool kit

2) Personal fundraising webpage to tell your story and collect donations

3) two gathering events for Edgers that will educate and inspire you to achieve your goal

4) direct access to BBBSMV staff and volunteers to assist you in your efforts.

Become a Fearless Leader Company: In addition to individual “Edgers” there is an opportunity for area businesses and organizations to get in on the fun! Our “Fearless Leaders” program engages area employers to set a minimum goal of $2,500 for the right to send a representative over the edge! The workplace sets the strategy for achieving the goal AND selecting the representative. BBBSMV provides great resources to help you plan and execute your strategy, including custom fundraising pages on our website, workplace and employee engagement and donation strategies and much more. (*must raise a minimum of $2,500 for initial rappeller and $1,500 for each additional rappeller.)