Paint The Ice | QC Storm

Tuesday, January 28th | 10am- 7pm

Come help the Quad City Storm Paint The Ice for Hockey Fights Cancer Night for free!

Go to the TaxSlayer Center and paint your name or a loved ones’ name on the ice to recognize those who have fought cancer.

QC Storm are having multiple colors of paint to represent each type of cancer, including two new colors–Plum for caregivers and Gold for Children’s Cancer.

Then get your tickets for the Hockey Fights Cancer Game on February 1st!

Click here for more information about the Paint The Ice Event, and click here for more information about the Hockey Fights Cancer Game!